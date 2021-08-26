'Dexter' season nine: Are you ready to see 'Dexter's evolution'?

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 01:27 pm

Excitement is high around 'Dexter' season nine

Who will be Dexter's next kill? This is the question looming large as we wait for the Showtime series to come back with its ninth season. Our favorite serial killer, the charming Dexter Morgan, is returning after a decade assuming a new identity, in a new place, but retaining his old thirst for blood. A recent interaction details out what to expect.

Details

'Excited to put something out there that answers some questions'

"With Dexter, I'm excited to put something out there that answers some questions that have been floating around, which are essentially what the hell happened to this guy?" shares lead actor and executive producer Michael C Hall. That's how the 2.10-minute-long clip starts, in which we see the familiar environment Dex is setting up for making his kill. The glimpses we see raise expectations.

Twitter Post

Watch the clip here

Video

Cop asks Dex to pull up, he hides his knife

A female police officer asks Dex to pull up and he questions if there's any problem, while hiding his knife in a leather cover. The cop orders him to step out, and the clip goes to show Clyde Phillips, the showrunner who oversaw Dexter till season four, expressing his eagerness to narrate "Dexter's evolution." Finally we see Jennifer Carpenter aka Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister.

Role

Debra is 'more of an inconvenient truth for Dexter'

Carpenter's appearance confirms that she is indeed a part of Dexter season nine. As for the role she's playing, since Debra died last season, our guess is she replaces Harry as Dexter's Dark Passenger. "I don't think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter," she shared in another interview.

Information

All the original crew members are returning for revival season

"What kind of monster will he be," asks the actress. Meanwhile, Hall highlights the fact that Phillips, Marcos Siega and Scott Reynolds (all were associated in developing the original show), are coming together for the revival proves that "there was a collective appreciation for the fundamentals of the Dexter DNA." "People might miss the sunshine, but the snow is pretty cool too," he concludes.

Information

John Lithgow aka Trinity Killer will appear too?

Named Dexter: New Blood, the season will be 10 episodes long, and will premiere on November 7. Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Clancy Brown round up the cast. John Lithgow aka Trinity Killer might appear too, probably as Dexter's past recollection.