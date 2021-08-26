'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' trailer: Salutes the first responders, respectfully

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' trailer does shake you from inside

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 trailer dropped recently, and it does shake you from inside. The horror faced by the doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys on that fateful night has been skilfully brought up by the director duo of Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. The much-awaited web series, produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, hits Amazon Prime Video on September 9.

Watch the engaging trailer here

We get introduced to Bombay General Hospital at the start

The 2.30-minute-long trailer starts with a helicopter shot of a polluted Mumbai. We then hear a male voice, probably Mohit Raina's, who is a senior surgeon in the series, introducing us to Bombay General Hospital. "We have more than 100 cases each day," he adds, detailing out the range of cases they deal with, "it could be anything from a high fever to gunshot."

Terrorists enter Mumbai, Raina's face has fear written all over

"Talk less, work more," goes his standing instruction. The scene then cuts to three residents, waiting for Raina, who asks them to "get to work." After this, the trailer veers to a group of insurgents who are seen entering the city via waterway, and a voiceover says "that this could be a terrorist attack." Raina's fearful face tells a storm is about to come.

The eternal dilemma doctors face is shown perfectly

The carnage that begins after this sets the mood for the thriller, while paying rich respect to frontline workers, that is doctors, nurses, policemen, ward boys and residents. Shreya Dhanwanthary plays a journalist, who is "about to break the story of the night," and is seen seeking refuge in the hospital. The human dilemma that doctors face is also exhibited nicely in the trailer.

Konkona Sen Sharma's role couldn't be understood from the trailer

Apart from Raina and Dhanwanthary, the series also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. Her role couldn't be understood from the trailer, as she wasn't seen wearing any apron, a surgeon's cap or carrying any stethoscope. She might be a doctor, or a part of the hospital management. Sandesh Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey, Prakash Belawadi, Nitin Dondage, Mishal Raheja, and Natasha Bharadwaj round up the cast.