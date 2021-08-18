Nikkhil Advani's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to premiere next month
Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's medical drama series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will start streaming on its platform on September 9. Directed by Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the show aims to pay tribute to the frontline heroes who saved many lives during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.
The show has an ensemble cast
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. Amazon Prime Video shared the announcement through Twitter. It said, "Whatever it took, they stood tall and united. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, September 9."
Story of heroes who stayed united and courageous: Advani
According to the streamer, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city. Meanwhile, sharing the show's poster, Advani also tweeted, "This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @PrimeVideoIN."
At least 166 people were killed in 26/11 attack
On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.
Advani's other series 'The Empire' will premiere on August 27
The streamer said, "The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges faced by medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude." Meanwhile, Advani's other series The Empire will premiere on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.