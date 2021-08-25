Is Sonu Sood running for Mumbai Mayor? 'Dabangg' actor responds

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 07:46 pm

Mumbai Congress might push Sonu Sood as mayoral candidate

Will we get to see actor Sonu Sood become Mumbai Mayor in real life? Well, Mumbai Congress is surely planning to make that happen. Reportedly, a strategy document for the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls suggested the party should announce their mayoral candidate in advance and that they should project popular personalities like Sood. The actor has also reacted to the buzz.

Reaction

'I am happy as a common man,' came Sood's declaration

Understandably, social media was busy with the prospects of the philanthropist entering politics. Quoting a tweet that reported Congress' potential plan, the Happy New Year actor, however, was quick to quash all speculations. He wrote, "Not true, I am happy as a common man." Notably, Sood wasn't the only entertainment figure mentioned in the document. The others were Riteish Deshmukh and Milind Soman.

Details

Riteish Deshmukh and Milind Soman also mentioned in document

For the unversed, the Dhamaal actor is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and on the other hand, Soman is a popular model and fitness enthusiast who actively participates in several marathons. None of the three celebrities are members of Congress. Also, the proposal drafted by City Congress Secretary Ganesh Yadav is yet to be tabled before the party leaders.

Congress reportedly wants to pitch candidates sans political baggage

As per The Indian Express, the party is aiming to pitch candidates who don't have any political baggage and yet enjoy popularity among the youth. Interestingly, Mumbai Youth Congress Working President Suraj Singh Thakur resigned from the party on Wednesday, as he was dismayed over the appointment of a "non-political and inexperienced" person for the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President.

Separately, Narayan Rane was granted bail at midnight

The party's decision regarding BMC polls will get cleared up soon. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is preoccupied with Union Minister Narayan Rane and his "slap" remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After police arrested him for the comment, he was granted bail around midnight yesterday. He had also declared, "The BJP will win the BMC polls," a few days ago. Currently, Shiv Sena rules the corporation.