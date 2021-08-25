'Pinch' S02 episode-6 review: Kiara responds to being called 'ghamandi'

Kiara Advani gets real about trolls in latest episode of 'Pinch' S02

The sixth episode of Arbaaz Khan's innovative talk show, Pinch, welcomed Kiara Advani as the guest. The Shershaah star, who boasts of 19.4mn followers on Instagram and 1.8mn on Twitter, reacted to mean comments, spoke about social media addiction, and shared how trolls have affected her. Interestingly, the ZEE5 show also adopted a few format changes to make it more conversational. Here's our review.

'What you see isn't the whole truth,' clarified the actress

Like Ananya Panday, who appeared on the show last week, Advani appears aware of the tags that people use against her. She shared people starting calling her ghamandi (arrogant) because she wasn't able to pose for paparazzi while coming to this episode's shoot as she was getting late. "What you see isn't the whole truth...let's respect everybody's personal space, not jump to such conclusions."

She recalled how social media trolling broke her once

While most stars have brushed off the effect of trolling, the Laxmii star honestly recalls being devastated by plastic surgery remarks some years back. "I remember the photos that (were) released on social media, and there were comments like that I've gotten plastic surgery. It was a moment that got to me really badly." "That's the day I thought of shutting down comment(s) section."

Khan puts down the cue cards, show gets more chatty

Usually, the Hello Brother actor resorts to scripted taglines and comments only, making the show too heavily dependent on reading the comment-filled cue cards. This week, Khan gets more chatty and the 18-minute-long episode becomes more free-flowing. Something similar had happened in Rajkummar Rao's episode and that had turned out to be the best this season. Today's offering is not that good, still enjoyable.

Her viral leaf photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani came up too

Like most women on social media, the 29-year-old also had to face some creepy comments. One user commented on her viral leaf photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani, "Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati (I wish a goat would eat the leaf)." Advani rightly went "Eww," in reply. Overall, this episode was sanitized and breezy like the others. You can watch it here. Verdict: 3.5/5.