Finally, Ananya Panday arrives on 'Pinch'; addresses trolls with smile

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 08:00 pm

Ananya Panday graces the latest episode of 'Pinch' with extreme positivity

If you follow Bollywood trends and hear the word trolling, Ananya Panday's name is bound to pop up in your mind. The actress has been at the bitter end of memes and internet jokes ever since she started out her career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. Hence, her episode on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch was perhaps the most anticipated. Here's our review.

Tone

Panday proves she is '100% real' by staying candid, fresh

Believer of "you must always smile at your haters," Panday said saintly the answer to hate must always be love, as dealing it with more hatred reaps no solution. The entire 20-minute-long episode is filled with such extreme positivity from the 22-year-old. Her response is candid and thus refreshing. As she maintains, people can attack her with anything but she is "100% real."

Viral

Of course, the 'struggler' debate came up

Given the show is about pinching comments, the infamous "struggler" topic also came up. To give a background, Panday had stated, "Everyone has their own struggles," while talking about the nepotism debate on "The Newcomer's Roundtable 2019" hosted by Rajeev Masand. This had rubbed netizens the wrong way, birthing a new school of memes. Recalling the incident, Panday admitted, "I could've framed it better."

Quote

'Will make mistakes but want people to witness my growth'

The Khaali Peeli star confessed when she checks the clips again, she now feels what she said, "sounded wrong." "But sometimes.. the way I speak is very fast... I'll still make mistakes." Still, the young star said she wants people to witness her growth.

Guest

Markedly different from previous guests, Panday is relatable for Gen-Z

Lengthier than the last few episodes, the three-movie-old performer answers in greater detail than other guests, defending her past mistakes and "stupidity." She accepts she's like any other youngster who makes typos and says things she doesn't necessarily mean. The difference being--they don't get lambasted as they aren't in the limelight. Her love for social media, despite regular attacks, is relatable for Gen-Z.

Verdict

Panday charms with mature take on haters, episode gets 3.5/5

The Liger actress was the first female actor to guest on Khan's show and sadly, she had to react to moral policing comments, speaking about her clothing and fashion choice. Panday signs off displaying maturity, as she advises young social media users to "Be kind. It's cool." You can watch the latest episode on YouTube or on ZEE5. Verdict: 3.5/5.