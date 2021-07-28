'Pinch' S02 second episode: Ayushmann Khurrana is fun to watch

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 09:00 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana is open and fun in the latest episode of talk-show 'Pinch'

This Wednesday saw Ayushmann Khurrana dealing with trolls and hate comments on Arbaaz Khan's unique talk show Pinch. Appearing on the second episode of the second season, the Badhaai Ho actor revealed he thought of performing on birthdays and doing concerts, in case things didn't work out as an actor. The episode is currently available on ZEE5 and YouTube. Here's our review.

Khurrana smiled through hate comments but also justified some actions

Staying true to his introduction, Khurrana remained "ever-smiling" throughout the 20-minute length of the show. He declared as long as he's getting more positivity than negativity, online comments won't hurt him. However, he did get defensive sometimes. Like, listening to tweets that criticized his autobiography, Khurrana explained three of his films had flopped then, and writing a book was simply his attempt at survival.

Moments

'I think the script is the hero of the film'

The Article 15 star is known for choosing films that impart social messages. Is this a prerequisite for the actor? To this, Khurrana replied, "The main aim is to entertain, if you get a message across through it, then that's extra." Dismissing comments attacking his "non-hero" looks, the Bala star declared with a smile, "I think the script is the hero of the film."

The highest point: Khurrana schooling homophobic commenters was most satisfying

Khurrana's camaraderie with Khan is entertaining, something that felt slightly missing (ironically) in the first episode with Salman Khan. Also, the online attacks got more brutal this time. One of the best moments from today's episode was how the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star schooled homophobic netizens. Apart from extending support to the LGBTQIA+ community, he also declared that he was a feminist.

Verdict

The title track is too catchy, this episode gets 3.5/5

The Meri Pyaari Bindu star didn't shy away from confessing that he does certain things, like interacting on social media, in order to stay true to his relatable image. Also, the title track of the show deserves a special mention. Directed by Abhi Obheroi, a new episode of Pinch Season 2 will drop next Wednesday. Verdict: This episode gets 3.5/5.