'KBC 13,' 'The Kapil Sharma Show' usher back studio audience

'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will be accompanied with studio audience this time

The surge in the pandemic meant that shooting of television shows had to be conducted with minimal crew present on-set. Producers had to plan programs without the live studio audience that played such an important part in comedy and game outings. However, two top offerings from Sony TV, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13, are now bringing them back!

Sharing the news with The Indian Express, a source said, "The Kapil Sharma Show has an interactive format and an audience is much required to add more fun. As for KBC, people on set not only cheer for contestants but also bring a lot of positive energy. They also get involved in the game through the lifeline 'audience poll'." Naturally, makers will take precautions.

Last year, 'KBC' makers had replaced 'audience poll' with 'video-a-friend'

Elaborating on the steps taken to ensure smooth production, the source mentioned only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to sit in. That's not all, for the audience members will have to maintain social distancing inside. Looking back, last year KBC-12 makers had to edit in the sound of the audience as they were not present. A new "video-a-friend" lifeline had replaced "audience poll."

'TKSS' is coming to your small screens on August 21

Notably, Kapil Sharma's comedy show returns on August 21, while Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show is all set to premiere next week. Earlier, Sharma and his fellow comedians had shared a teaser, announcing their comeback in gorgeous black attires. While Sharma's onscreen wife Sumona Chakravarti was absent from the promotional clips, her participation was confirmed soon, to the delight of fans.

Big B will greet us once again next week

Meanwhile, Sony TV has been releasing promo clips for megastar Big B's popular quiz show for a while now. Earlier this month, the 78-year-old announced that he had started shooting for this season and that the 13th edition will begin airing on August 23. Penning a nostalgic note to his 21-year-old association with the Hot Seat, Bachchan had also posted pictures from the sets.