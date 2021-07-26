'The Kapil Sharma Show': What all we know so far?

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to premiere soon on Sony TV

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to bring back his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, on Sony TV. He recently shared a new promo video on social media, in which the team urges fans to get vaccinated and attend their show live, like before. The promo/teaser featured Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Here's more.

'TKSS' new promo emphasizes on the importance of vaccination

In the video, the team in black is seen informing viewers that they are all fully vaccinated, and hence their seats are "confirmed" on the show. We then see the 40-year-old comedian pulling Puran Singh's leg, as usual, teasing the senior actress about her age. The 0.45-second-long teaser ends with a line that says, "Laughter is the best medicine, but only after vaccination."

Watch the promo here

But, where is Sharma's reel wife, Sumona Chakravarti?

While fans were super-excited ever since the promo dropped, they were also disappointed to realize Sumona Chakravarti missing. She played Sharma's reel wife on the show, but Chakravarti couldn't be seen in the promo nor in images shared by Sharma last week. Has she left TKSS? Well, her Instagram posts hint that she has. Even, in her previous Instagram Story, she revealed being "unemployed."

Sharma shared a picture with the team of this season

Given the situation, the team had to take pay cut

One of the reasons Chakravarti might have left the show is due to a remuneration cut. Recently, Singh told TOI, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception." She further confirmed that the entire crew has taken a cut and nobody seems to have any issue with it, knowing the current situation.

'Once we generate good ratings, our fee will be raised'

Singh further highlighted that the makers couldn't even find sponsors for TKSS. So, how will they manage to fund their cast and crew, she asked. "Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised," she optimistically added.

This season will see new faces on the show

Earlier, The Kapil Sharma Show was supposed to premiere in May, but the pandemic delayed the release. Produced by Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Television, TKSS is going to have new talents on the show. In March, Sharma had shared a post that read, "If you are a writer or an actor, here's an opportunity to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show."

