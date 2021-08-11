Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for latest season of 'KBC'

Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show. Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23.

Details

Gratitude to all that came along: Bachchan

"Back on that chair from 2000... That's 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along," Bachchan, who began filming for the show's 13th season on Tuesday, wrote. The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Instagram Post

Here is what he posted on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by amitabhbachchan on August 11, 2021 at 1:21 pm IST

Promo clips

The second promo clip was released last week

Notably, last week, the makers shared the second promo clip of the show. Part of a three-part short film, titled Sammaan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the clip was aimed at showing the impact of KBC on common Indian citizens. Meanwhile, the first promo of the show was released on July 19. Both the promo clips were shot in a village of Madhya Pradesh.

Information

Big B has a host of films lined up

Apart from shooting for KBC, on the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like the thriller Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday.