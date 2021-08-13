Confirmed: Sumona Chakravarti is part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Aug 13, 2021

Sumona Chakravarti has not quit 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sumona Chakravarti is back on The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier, several reports claimed that the actress has left the laughter show, in which she portrayed the character of host Kapil Sharma's wife. To end the speculations, she shared a photo from the set announcing she's "back to work." Chakravarti came late for the shooting, as the other members had begun filming last month itself.

Archana Puran Singh too confirmed Chakravarti's return

Chakravarti's post was uploaded on her Instagram Story, which lasts for only 24 hours. In it, she was seen striking a pose with a crew member of TKSS. Talking about her, the show's laughter queen Archana Puran Singh told Aaj Tak, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon." Naturally, fans are relieved.

Rumors started when Chakravarti was missing from 'TKSS' promos

"There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona," Singh further told the publication. Rumors about Chakravarti leaving TKSS began when she was missing from the photos, and promos of the upcoming season. Her cryptic Instagram posts added further fuel to the fire, as she had revealed being "unemployed" in one such.

Meanwhile, Singh revealed what to expect from 'TKSS'

A few days ago, Singh posted a video on her Instagram account, where she said that the show is going to air "very, very soon." She also revealed what can be expected this time. "There is so much nayapan (newness) in the show, we have surprises for all of you. But we have the same old josh (energy) and bharpoor (full) laughter and entertainment."

The show is going to air on August 21

Produced by Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Television, The Kapil Sharma Show will also have Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri and Chandan Prabhakar. The team has already shot episodes with the cast of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom. Reportedly, the highly anticipated comedy show is slated to air on Sony TV on August 21.