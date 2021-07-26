Maharashtra: Woman advocate files rape case against two lawyers

The woman had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the main accused under the pretext of giving her better salary in their legal firm

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on charges of rape and molestation against seven persons, including two lawyers and five others, on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman advocate, an official said on Monday. The woman had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the main accused under the pretext of giving her a better salary in their legal firm.

Incident

Was promised Rs. 1.50L monthly salary by the accused: Woman

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that she was promised Rs. 1.50 lakh monthly salary by the main accused, who is a lawyer, at his firm in south Mumbai. The main accused promised to provide her with the letterhead of the firm and an appointment letter and raped her at the office, the Marine Drive Police Station official said quoting the FIR.

Case

Case was registered under relevant IPC Sections

She claimed that another lawyer and five members of staff used to molest her inside the office, he said. A case was registered against the two lawyers and five staff members under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 385 (extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the official said.

Similar incident

A similar incident was reported in Hyderabad in 2019

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that the police is verifying the allegations and will take appropriate action. A similar case was reported in Hyderabad in 2019 where an advocate was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a law student. The lawyer had allegedly called her to his house on April 21, 2019, and raped her, police had said.