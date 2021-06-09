TMC MP Nusrat Jahan issues statement amid pregnancy, affair rumors

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:17 pm

Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is ‘invalid’ in India

Nusrat Jahan is in news for all the unsavory reasons. First off, the TMC MP is apparently six-months pregnant, but her husband Nikhil Jain claims that the child isn't his, because they have been living separately since months. And now, Jahan in her statement clarified that her marriage is invalid in India, since it was held in Turkey, and that it's a "live-in relationship."

Details

'As per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid'

"Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which didn't happen." "As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," read a portion of her statement.

Quote

'Our separation happened long back, I didn't speak about it'

"Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation," by the media or anybody I am not related to," the statement added.

Information

Her affair with fellow actor Yash Dasgupta further added fuel

The Basirhat candidate-actress also asked her fans not to question her character based on false media reports. Earlier, her personal life came under the scanner when reports suggested that she is in an affair with her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta, and that both are living together in her Ballygunge flat. Their vacation photos from Jaipur and Ajmer Sharif further strengthened the rumors.

Point missing

She did not address her pregnancy rumors in the statement

Jahan, in her seven-point statement, didn't talk about her pregnancy or anything else. She kept it focused on Jain, and how he has mishandled her finances. The Love Express actress said that she will file a complaint soon, where she will also mention how the businessman withheld her assets such as her family jewelry and other belongings. Meanwhile, social media erupted with various comments.

Reaction

Social media came out with various and mixed reactions

Most of the users said that she shamelessly got married to a Hindu, wore sindoor and followed traditions just to attract Hindu votes. Some also posted photos showing CM Mamata Banerjee attending Jahan's "live-in relationship ceremony." To recall, when Jahan's pregnancy news surfaced, exiled writer Taslima Nasreen had supported her, asking her to divorce Jain if she is not happy in her marriage.

Information

Jain, on his part, has moved an annulment appeal

On his part, Jain informed that he has moved an annulment appeal in Kolkata, but won't divulge anything on the sub-judice case. "These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub-judice in court," he maintained.