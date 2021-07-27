Corruption probe against Param Bir Singh: ACB issues lookout notice

The ACB initiated an open inquiry into allegations against Singh by inspector Anup Dange

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has issued a lookout notice against a bar owner in south Mumbai in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said on Tuesday. The ACB initiated an open inquiry into allegations against Singh by inspector Anup Dange, who was suspended last year and reinstated into the police force earlier this year.

Reports

ACB official refuted media reports about LOC issued against Singh

On Tuesday, an ACB official refuted media reports about a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against Param Bir Singh, saying no such action has been taken by the anti-graft agency. According to the ACB, Dange had alleged that he was approached by a man claiming to be Param Bir Singh's relative and demanded a bribe of Rs. 2 crore to reinstate him into the force.

FIR

Recently, an FIR on extortion charges was registered against Singh

During the open inquiry against Singh, the name of Jitu Navlani, who owns a bar and restaurant in south Mumbai, cropped up, and the ACB has issued a lookout circular against him, the official said. Notably, the Marine Drive police recently registered an FIR on charges of extortion against Singh and seven others.

Other details

Not issued any LOC against Singh: Mumbai and Thane Police

Besides, another FIR on charges of extortion and kidnapping was registered against Singh and others at Kopri Police Station. The Mumbai and Thane police also said they have so far not issued any lookout notice against Singh. Besides, a senior police officer said that it's a routine procedure. If they suspect that an accused is likely to abscond, the LOC is issued.