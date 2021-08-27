Aaron Paul birthday special: Know him beyond being Jesse Pinkman

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 06:09 pm

Happy birthday Aaron Paul!

Our favorite meth dealer Jesse Pinkman turns 42 today! Aaron Paul rose to unexpected fame with Breaking Bad. The star grabbed several awards and was nominated numerous times, including for Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe, for the AMC show. Moreover, Paul received rave reviews for its sequel El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Besides being Jesse, let's explore some of his other renowned work.

#1

Paul was Todd Chavez's voice in 'BoJack Horseman'

Paul voiced Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman. Besides adding life to an aimless skateboarder, he also was one of the executive producers of the animated drama. Todd was a significant character, as he built a community for asexual people, after discovering he was the same. In the end, he develops a relationship with a rabbit. The show started in 2014, and concluded last year.

#2

Paul exposes a religious cult group in 'The Path'

The actor left all impressed with his act in Hulu's The Path. He was featured as the lead named Eddie Lane. Showcasing the immense faith people have toward cults, the show has Eddie, whose character has been described as "a Meyerism with a wayward past," wasting no time to question this blind spirituality. He eventually unwraps the story of a dark religious world.

#3

'Need For Speed': When he participated in car-race for justice

Need For Speed happened almost right after Breaking Bad concluded, and we saw that raw Pinkman we all fell in love with. An adaptation of a video game, the film revolved around Paul's Tobey Marshall, a blue-collar mechanic as well as a skilled racer. Tobey gets framed by his rich frenemy for a federal crime he didn't commit. And he races cross-country for justice.

#4

Small and effective: He was Bob's partner in 'Central Intelligence'

Central Intelligence features Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the lead, but Paul's role in the movie is worth taking a look at. He is introduced in the movie as Phil Stanton, Bob's (Johnson) former partner. Even though his appearance in the movie is small, it left a deep impression. The Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial released in 2016, and earned over $217 million.

#5

Paul presented drone warfare in 'Eye In The Sky'

Paul played the role of a principled and emotional drone pilot, Steve Watts, in Eye In The Sky. Being a part of drone warfare was a moment of pride for him, the Idaho native had said once. The star added that watching Eye In The Sky made him wonder whether he could do what Watts did for the country. Happy Birthday, Aaron Paul!