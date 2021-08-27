'Maha Samudram': Celebrate Dussehra with Sharwanand, Siddharth's 'immeasurable love' tale

Aug 27, 2021

Tamil star Siddharth's upcoming project, Maha Samudram, is getting a worldwide release on Dussehra. The "intense tale" on "immeasurable love" will be hitting theaters on October 14. Earlier its release date was August 19. Sharwanand, Yeh Saali Zindagi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Malayalam star Anu Emmanuel round up the cast. The flick has been directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who has also written it.

The release date was declared via a stylish poster, which featured Sharwanand, Siddharth and Hydari. In it, both the male actors are pointing guns at each other, while the actress is just beneath the cross section of their hands. The two stars are wearing shirts, while Hydari is seen donning a skirt and a top. She's playing with the waves, while twirling her skirt.

It seems the film will deal with a love triangle

The atmosphere created in the poster is tense. The sky is heavily clouded, it's raining, while the two actors are onto each other, probably over their common love, that is Maha, played by Hydari. It is a love triangle for sure, but the presence of Emmanuel casts doubts too. Backed by AK Entertainments production company, the film was shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' to give stiff competition

Set in Visakhapatnam, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, Maha Samudram wrapped up its principal photography this July. The film, which marks a comeback of Siddharth to Telugu cinema, is in its post-production stage. If there's no change in the release date, it will have a head-on clash with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR, which is releasing just a day earlier.

Bhupathi's debut film 'RX 100' was praised by all

Expectations are high from Bhupathi, as his debut film RX 100 received widespread acclaim. Earlier this month, makers released a song, Hey Rambha Rambha, which starred Sharwanand and Jagapathi Babu. The track was groovy and composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Meanwhile, the Rang De Basanti star has several projects in pipeline, like Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Takkar and Indian 2. All of these are Tamil ventures.