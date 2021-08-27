If 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' sequel happens, what to expect?

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 04:13 pm

Will Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt come together for 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' sequel?

People's favorite former A-list couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, got smitten with each other on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Back then, Pitt was still with F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston, which resulted in a 2005 divorce. Anyway, after that 2004 film, we wanted to see more of their on-screen sassy chemistry, but amid the Bragelina split, is a sequel possible?

#1

Could Mr. and Mrs. Smith be separated in the sequel?

With Jolie and Pitt parting their ways in real life, there could be a possibility for them to do the same in the movie's sequel (if it happens) too. The movie ends with a couple visiting their marriage counselor. The Smiths confess that their married life was not so great. And, the main reason for that is their secretive highly skilled assassination work.

#2

John and Jane might continue suffering in their marriage

The sequel might get boring if the puzzling situation between John and Jane turns out to be simple. And, to continue the thrill of this uncertainty, the makers might continue the suffering of Mr. and Mrs. Smith's marriage. The couple could compete with each other at work and might once again forget that they also have a marriage and personal life to live.

#3

Pitt and Jolie's characters could live happily ever after ahead?

Mr. and Mrs. Smith culminated by showing an alternative ending, where John and Jane were in Rome and had a child together with the same assassin skills. Indeed, there stands a possibility for John and Jane to give another chance to their nuptials. The couple might take a year or just a month off from their hectic life and enjoy knowing each other more.

#4

Could sequel be about John and Jane's child?

The sequel might not focus on John and Jane's life per se, but instead be about their child. Makers might present that Mr. and Mrs. Smith have been killed, and their only child is left to lead their work. The kid would inherit the same skills as John and Jane, hinting that his/her life will be filled with similar difficulties, but an advanced one.

#5

Is there any chance for 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' sequel?

As per the reports, Jolie doesn't think that the movie's sequel might happen. With Jolie and Pitt sharing six adopted and biological kids, it would be odd for them to make a movie depicting the story of their kid. Jolie says, "We did (have) somebody look into Mr. and Mrs. Smith to see if they could crack a sequel, but there wasn't anything original."