Brad Pitt granted joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:29 pm

Brad Pitt wins tentative joint custody of kids

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been tentatively granted joint custody of his kids with ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie. After a stressful back-and-forth court battle that has been going on for months, a judge made this ruling in favor of the Fight Club actor for a 50/50 joint legal and physical custody of their five minor children. The ruling excludes their 19-year-old son Maddox.

Credibility

The court documents questioned credibility of Jolie's testimony

According to the court documents obtained by various media houses, the credibility of Jolie's testimony was in question, and joint custody was granted in the interest of the kids. "[Jolie's] testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt's request, in the best interests of the children," the court documents stated.

Separation

The couple has been separated since September 2016

For the unversed, Pitt and Jolie separated from each other in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They have been battling it out in court ever since for their kids - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, and Maddox. To note, Judge John Ouderkirk gave this tentative joint custody order on May 13.

Filings

Jolie tried to disqualify the judge from the case

Jolie reportedly tried to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk from the case, and criticized him for not letting the kids testify. Meanwhile, in a court filing a few months ago, she offered to furnish proof to substantiate domestic violence allegations against Pitt. In the latest filing this week, she said that the judge declined to hear evidence pertaining to children's safety before issuing the tentative ruling.

Relationship

Their love blossomed on 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' sets

Tracing back, the Hollywood sweethearts had met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004. Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston at the time. Meanwhile, Jolie had been married twice earlier - first in 1996 to Jonny Lee Miller and then in 2000 to Billy Bob Thornton. Brangelina got married on August 23, 2014, in a private ceremony in France.