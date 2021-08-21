Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut, shares an Afghan girl's letter

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 03:53 pm

Angeline Jolie makes her debut on Instagram

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has finally joined Instagram on Friday. Her profile bio read, "Mom, filmmaker, Special Envoy for UN @refugees." The actress made her debut on this social media platform to highlight the plight of Afghan women and her first and only post is a teenage Afghan girl's letter. Since she has joined, the number of Jolie's Instagram followers has crossed 4.8 million.

Jolie shared her experience when she was in Afghanistan

"I've come on Instagram to share their [people of Afghanistan] stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," Jolie wrote, explaining why she joined Instagram. She also shared her experience of an encounter with Afghan refugees, which happened two weeks before 9/11. "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again," she stated.

'I will not turn away,' said Jolie

Jolie revealed when she was in Afghanistan, the women she met wanted an education and many even fought for their rights. "Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me," she concluded. The first line of her post "A Letter from an Afghan Girl" read: "Fear from Taliban."

Jolie's post has crossed 1.75 million likes

In the letter, the girl talked about how the battle they fought for themselves has gone to waste as the women "lost their freedom" again. Jolie's post also has an image of a group of women in burkhas. The post has got more than 1.75 million likes as well as "welcome" comments from fans and the United Nations Human Rights Council's official Instagram handle.

Read Jolie's full post here

Meanwhile, she will be seen in superhero flick 'Eternals'

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress is going to appear in MCU's upcoming superhero flick, Eternals. According to its recently released trailer, Jolie will portray the role of Thena who is going to have some classy action sequences in the film. It also stars the Game of Thrones' Stark brothers—Kit Harington and Richard Madden—alongside Salma Hayek, Harish Patel, and Gemma Chan among others.