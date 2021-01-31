-
Siddharth, Aditi Rao-starrer 'Maha Samudram' to release on August 19Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 01:50 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Sharwanand starrer upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram will be released in theaters on August 19, its makers confirmed on Saturday.
The shooting of the film is currently underway in Hyderabad.
Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the movie is being produced under the AK Entertainments banner.
Here are more details about the project.
Announcement
'Our sail in theaters begins this August 19th,' say makers
The makers announced the release date tweeting, "Our Sail in Theaters Begins this August 19th #MahaSamudram. Join this Voyage to witness an Epic tale of #ImmeasurableLove #MahaSamduramOnAug19th (sic)."
Meanwhile, producer Anil Sunkara wrote, "Every one used to ask me why we couldn't produce a love story all these years. Now we are here to present to you the immense and immeasurable love actioner (sic)."
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet by AK Entertainments
Our Sail ⛵️in Theatres Begins this August 19th 💥#MahaSamudram 🌊— AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) January 30, 2021
Join this Voyage to witness an Epic tale of #ImmeasurableLove❤️#MahaSamduramOnAug19th@ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @DirAjayBhupathi @AnilSunkara1 @kishore_Atv @AKentsOfficial pic.twitter.com/s7CgnuH3Bv
Details
First collaboration between Siddharth and Sharwanand
This project will mark the first collaboration between Siddharth and Sharwanand.
Touted to be a romantic drama, the movie will also reportedly feature Anu Emmanuel in a pivotal role.
To note, the film will also mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after a gap of eight years. His last Telugu film was Jabardasth, which was released in 2013.
Comeback
I'm coming back, Siddharth had said
Before starting the work on the upcoming film, Siddharth had tweeted, "Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years #Mahasamudram next month."
"Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes :) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi (sic)," he added.
Other projects
Siddharth also has 'Indian 2' coming up
Apart from this project, Siddharth will also be seen in Shankar's Indian 2, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.
He was last seen on screen in the Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam.
Hydari, on the other hand, also has the Netflix movie The Girl on the Train in the pipeline. It will be out on February 26.