Actor Siddharth says BJP members harassing him, leaked his number

Tamil actor Siddharth has claimed that the members of Bharatiya Janata Party from Tamil Nadu are harassing him and have leaked his phone number online.

He added that he and his family are also receiving abusive calls and are being threatened with death and rape.

The Rang De Basanti star confirmed on Twitter that he has lodged a complaint and has submitted their numbers.

I will not shut up, keep trying, thunders Siddharth

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.



A user named Geetha Vasanth commented menacingly on his post

The 42-year-old actor shared screenshots, where a user named Geetha Vasanth is seen commenting menacingly on a post in Tamil.

"This fellow should never open his mouth again. All the time he is inciting us," she wrote, while sharing his number right in the first comment.

When someone mentioned the number was switched off, she responded, "He should not switch on that sim ever."

'We might survive COVID-19. Will we survive these people?'

"Even if he has changed to another sim, is it difficult for us to find?," Geetha continued.

Siddharth tweeted, "This is one of many social media posts by BJP-TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack me."

"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again) We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?" he asked.

Siddharth shares screenshot of his comment section

This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.



"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again)



Fans urge Siddharth to to continue speaking out against injustice

Many fans have come forward to show their support for Siddharth after the incident.

One user tweeted, "More power to you, keep doing the good work."

Some even asked him to continue speaking out against injustice.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who starred as the journalist Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992, also aired her concerns.

"This is outrageous (sic)," she said on Twitter.

'Scam 1992' star Shreya Dhanwanthary calls it 'outrageous'

When Siddharth reacted to BJP promising free vaccines in Bengal

Siddharth has been quite vocal about his criticism of the government.

Recently, he commented on BJP giving free vaccines if they assumed power in West Bengal.

He wrote, "When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. It's coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet."

This probably blew his abusers off!