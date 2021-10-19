#HimmatIsBack: Catch the trailer of 'Special Ops 1.5' now

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Published on Oct 19, 2021

'Special Ops 1.5' trailer gives a glimpse into the back story of Himmat Singh

What actions and decisions did Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) take to become an integral part of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) that he was in Special Ops? Well, the upcoming season of the hit Disney+ Hotstar show, titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, will answer that question. The makers have dropped the trailer today, so let us break it down.

Trailer

Vinay Pathak's Abbas Sheikh will be narrating Himmat's story

Given the last season was released in early 2020, the trailer gives us a recap. After last season's probe on Himmat, the investigative officers (played by Parmeet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee) have called in Vinay Pathak's Abbas Sheikh for questioning. We understand the history of young Himmat, the question of national security, and his global missions will be narrated by Sheikh.

New characters

This season, the main antagonist is the dangerous criminal Maninder

As we dive into the past, we see Himmat standing true to his convictions, even if that means clearing his stand in front of a top politician or getting himself suspended. Aftab Shivdasani as Himmat's partner shows up and then we come face to face with the main antagonist, Maninder, a dangerous assailant carrying a lot of official crucial data. Exciting!

Cast & crew

'Shikara' star Aadil Khan is playing crucial role this season

Apart from Menon and Shivdasani, this season will also star Aadil Khan (of Shikara-fame), Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh, and Santanu Ghatak. Gautami Kapoor will reprise her role as Himmat's wife. Neeraj Pandey, who helmed the inaugural season, will be the captain of this ship as well. The show is set to debut on November 12.

Maninder might have won this round, but picture abhi baaki hai doston! #HimmatIsBack with #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps 1.5.

All episodes streaming from Nov 12th only on Disney+ Hotstar

Quote

We might see Menon in Raj & DK project next

"Special Ops 1.5 will see the more impulse-driven youthful side of Himmat which required the actor in me to adapt to it without losing the basic grain..of Himmat," said Menon. He might be collaborating with the famed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK) soon too. Back in August, the trio had shared pictures from a studio together, sparking speculation.