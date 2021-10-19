Sexual assault allegations: Shilpa-Raj slap Rs. 50cr suit against Sherlyn

Shilpa and Raj have reportedly decided to file defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra over her allegations

In response to the allegations made by actress Sherlyn Chopra against actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra, the couple has filed an Rs. 50 crore defamation suit against her. The actress brought allegations of "sexual harassment, cheating, and criminal intimidation," against Kundra in her First Investigation Report (FIR), claiming Shetty Kundra knew about her husband's involvement in pornography. Here's more.

The allegations were called 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless'

Pinkvilla quoted a legal notice reportedly sent by the celebrity couple to state that the allegations brought forth by Chopra are "concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence." They have leveled counter allegation that the 37-year-old had "an ulterior motive [which was] to defame [them] and extort money." They maintained Shetty Kundra had no knowledge of the working of Kundra's JL Stream app.

Apparently Chopra told Shetty Kundra her complaint was fake before

In her recent press conference, Chopra had claimed that she had gone to the police station in April to file a complaint against Kundra for sexual assault but the latter had threatened her to withdraw it. The couple's notice mentions Chopra apparently called the Dhadkan star in April, confessing her complaint was fake and she was going ahead with it on her lawyer's advice.

The couple claimed Chopra had demanded Rs. 48L from them

Further, they have accused the Dil Bole Hadippa! actress of demanding Rs. 48,00,000 with an intention to extort money through her lawyer on October 4, 2021. Now, they have demanded an apology along with Rs. 50cr for damage. Notably, Chopra began to levy accusations against Kundra and his actor wife ever since he was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a pornography case.

Chopra had previously spoken up against Sajid Khan's alleged conduct

Most recently, on October 14, Chopra addressed a press conference, revealing she had registered an FIR against Kundra at Mumbai's Juhu Police Station for sexual assault, among other complaints. Shetty Kundra was also named for being involved in the case. Back in January, Chopra had accused disgraced filmmaker, Sajid Khan, of sexual harassment, claiming he had once "asked her to feel" his penis.