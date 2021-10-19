Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sujoy Ghosh to collaborate for a thriller?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 19, 2021, 07:18 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sujoy Ghosh are teaming up soon?

If a recent update is to be believed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to collaborate with renowned director Sujoy Ghosh. As per an exclusive report by a media portal, the yet-to-be-titled film will be completely shot in India over a period of two months. To note, the duo was supposed to join hands for Kahaani, which eventually went to Vidya Balan.

Cast members

Kapoor Khan will lead, several other acclaimed actors are aboard

While the Good Newwz actor will be playing the lead role, several other critically acclaimed performers are also on board as key cast members. Hearsay has that the film will have those stars who have delivered power-packed performances in the OTT space for the past couple of years. The shooting process will be kick-started in February in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, West Bengal.

Previous events

Kapoor Khan was approached for 'Kahaani' as well

Apart from Kahaani, which was shouldered effectively by Balan, Kapoor Khan was also approached by Ghosh for Durga Rani Singh, another thriller. However, it became the sequel to Kahaani, which was named Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. For her performance in this, Balan received a Filmfare nod. But this time around, Kapoor Khan and Ghosh are "excited for this collaboration," a source told Pinkvilla.

Next project

Her next project is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan

It's reported that Kapoor Khan will start filming of Hansal Mehta's next after wrapping up the Ghosh-directorial. Apart from this, the Jab We Met actor recently finished her portions for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She said that the film has "a brilliant script" and that she is "extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash."

Details

'It's a special project and we have worked very hard'

"It's a special project and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot," the actor said, probably referring to his separation. Previously, the 41-year-old actor revealed how she shot for a romantic song during the pandemic wave in Delhi, while being pregnant with Jehangir. An official adaptation of Forrest Gump, it is gearing up for a Valentine's Day release.