Sherlyn Chopra files FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 08:26 pm

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has made a shocking revelation about Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra. According to reports, Chopra, who had called a press conference on October 14, has claimed that Kundra has sexually abused, cheated, and mentally harassed her. The actress also claimed Shetty's involvement in the case and has registered an FIR against the couple at Mumbai's Juhu police station.

Incident

What happened between Chopra and Raj Kundra in 2019?

Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had paid her a late-night visit and sexually abused her. She claimed he forced her while she kept refusing. She also revealed that she felt pressured to do a photoshoot for Kundra on March 29 that year, and the businessman pursued her to deliver fitness content for his JL Stream for the next 10 months.

Details

Kundra threatened Chopra to withdraw sexual assault case?

Chopra said she had gone to the Juhu police station on April 14, 2021, to file a complaint against Kundra for sexual assault. But, Kundra coercively barged into her house, threatening her with the underworld if she did not withdraw the case. Moreover, Kundra and Shetty recently threatened to sue Chopra if she made any statements against the couple ahead of her press meet.

Twitter Post

Chopra narrates her ordeal in front of media

Quote

Was Shetty aware of husband's involvement in pornography?

But Chopra said she has gathered the courage to finally lodge a complaint. "I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation," she said. Earlier, Chopra had claimed that Shetty was also aware of her husband's involvement in pornography. However, Shetty denied all allegations and stated that she had no idea.

Information

Chopra claims Kundra showed Ranjit Bindra's number; why?

The 37-year-old actress also stated that Kundra showed her one Ranjit Bindra's phone number on his cellphone and told her he is a person of the "D-Company" and that anything could happen to her. Chopra had earlier also accused Kundra of bringing her to the adult industry. Meanwhile, Kundra, who was arrested in connection with the creation of pornographic films, is out on bail.