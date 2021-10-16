'Honsla Rakh': Shehnaaz Gill's performance branded 'brilliant' by fans

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 06:22 pm

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Honsla Rakh' impresses audiences

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh hit theater screens on Dussehra, and the film has already started minting money at the box office with its bumper opening. The Punjabi romantic-comedy is winning millions of hearts for Gill's performance. Fans have shared good reviews of the film as well as the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's performance in the film.

Details

'Honsla Rakh': A perfect blend of emotions and comedy

Many fans have lauded Gill's performance in the film where she plays the character of a mother. They have called Honsla Rakh a perfect blend of emotions and comedy while branding Gill's performance "brilliant." Moreover, most of the cinemagoers spoke only of the actress and how much fun they had watching their favorite star on the big screen.

Reaction

Fans want to see Gill in a Bollywood film

Fans are in awe of Gill in the Punjabi movie. They have appreciated her performance saying she is a natural when it comes to acting while some just loved her comedy in the movie. "Shehnaaz Gill on big screen n how beautiful!!! Cast her in a Bollywood someone!! So pretty and amazing acting!! Want more of her!! (sic)" a diehard fan wrote on Twitter.

Information

'So proud of u Shehnaaz,' says a Gill fan

Another fan tweeted, "Watching #HonslaRakh for my baby girl @ishehnaaz_gill. loved the movie cha gai sana so proud of u Shehnaaz Shehnaaz hui padi hai over all movie auesome @diljitdosanjh and Shinda loved them...bhut hi shandar movie banai hai #HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill (sic)." Fans loved Gill-Dosanjh's onscreen chemistry, too. "Shehnaaz has done an amazing job and looks so stunning in Honsla Rakh!" another user said.

Film

'Honsla Rakh' could break box office record of 'Shadaa'?

In the film, Dosanjh portrays a father (Yanky Singh), who is seen taking care of his child all by himself after his wife (played by Gill) leaves him after giving birth to their son (Honsla). Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Dosanjh's debut as a film producer. Meanwhile, reports suggest Honsla Rakh could break the box office record of Dosanjh's movie Shadaa.