Dhanush looks dashing in 'Naane Varuven' new posters

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 05:15 pm

Check out Dhanush's look from 'Naane Varuven'

Makers have revealed a couple of new posters for Dhanush's next movie, Naane Varuven, earlier on Saturday. The drama will mark the Tamil superstar's reunion with his brother Selvaraghavan after many years. Previously, Dhanush has starred in Selvaraghavan-directed projects such as Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. The duo just began shooting for Naane Varuven after a bit of delay.

Posters

Dhanush carries no-nonsense look as a hunter

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations shared the first-look poster online today. Donning a no-nonsense look, Dhanush dons a cowboy hat with a hunting weapon resting on his shoulder. It seems that the Jagame Thandhiram actor will play a ruthless hunter in the movie. Another poster shared by Selvaraghavan had Dhanush looking directly into the camera with a cigar in his mouth.

Twitter Post

Here is one of the new posters

Production

Shooting was scheduled to begin in August

Makers also announced that the team has started on the production. Sharing a behind-the-scenes shot with his sibling, Selvaraghavan had initially spoken about the shooting schedule of the action thriller back in June. Wearing masks, the shot represented the post-pandemic work culture. Then, the team was supposed to begin shooting from August 20. But reportedly Dhanush's other acting commitments delayed the original planning.

Information

Yuvan Shankar Raja will helm the music score

While not much is known about the plot, Indhuja Ravichandran has been cast opposite Dhanush in the lead role. She has notably worked in the Vijay starrer Bigil before this. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been entrusted with the music of the flick. Around July, there were speculations about producers changing the movie's title for lacking "mass value" but it looks like that didn't happen.

Update

Dhanush might play dual roles of both protagonist and antagonist

Originally announced on Pongal with a first look poster featuring Dhanush, the project is touted to be a psychological thriller. In the previous poster, too, the Raanjhanaa actor was seen sporting a cigar. Apparently, the 38-year-old star will be playing dual characters, in fact, essaying the role of both the protagonist and antagonist, reported Times of India. The shooting is currently underway in Chennai.