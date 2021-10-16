Hema Malini birthday special: Looking at her best dance performances

Published on Oct 16, 2021

Recalling some of Hema Malini's best dances in movies on her 73rd birthday

Effectively establishing herself as a superstar in an industry buzzing with male superstars, Hema Malini is one of the biggest pillars of our film fraternity. Apart from layered acting skills and grace, Malini is one of the best dancers of all ages. Utilizing her classical dance training, she delivered a variety of evergreen performances. On her 73rd birthday, let's take a look at some.

#1

Her performance on 'Nav Kalpana' remains iconic even today

Apart from training in Bharatanatyam, the actress had also learned Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam. Her strong classical base was portrayed onscreen in the 1970s flick Mrig Trishna. In the song Nav Kalpana, the Dream Girl can be seen holding her own as Mohammad Rafi's voice gives life to a slow but wonderfully crafted piece. You can catch the performance on YouTube.

#2

'Tum Haseen Main Jawan' saw her ace trendy, shimmery moves

Unlike famed dancers/actors before her such as Vyjayanthimala and Padmini, Malini did not restrict herself to classical dance forms. The title track of Tum Haseen Main Jawan is proof. Appearing in shimmery, blue, eclectic wear, the Satte Pe Satta star literally shakes her legs and shoulders in this trendy number. Thankfully, a good-quality clip of the dance sequence is available on Shemaroo's YouTube Channel.

#3

She braved bruises, uneven slope to perfect 'Sholay' dance song

Our next entry is Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan from the superhit movie Sholay. Playing the iconic Basanti, Malini brings the urgency of the situation to the fore as she dances to actually save lives. The 1975 track saw her incorporate contemporary steps in a classical dance-infused choreography. She had faced difficulty in dancing on an uneven slope and even sustained many bruises.

#4

Malini holds her dance performance in 'Lekin' close to heart

In an interview, the acclaimed artist once said she felt her "dancing talent and training was underutilized" in films. Having starred in over 150 movies, it is really a shame that she did not get more dance-based roles. Our last entry, Jhoote Naina (Lekin), proves her hold over expressions. She has often spoken fondly of the Kathak-based choreography in the song. Happy birthday, ma'am!