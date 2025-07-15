'CID 2' salaries: Who's the highest-paid cast member?
What's the story
The iconic Indian television series CID has made a successful comeback with its second season, attracting audiences once again with its gripping narratives and unforgettable characters. The series, which originally aired for two decades before ending in 2018, returned after a long six-year hiatus in December 2024. The new season is currently streaming on Sony TV and Netflix. Find out how much the cast is getting paid.
Salary details
Here's how much the lead cast is charging
As per a report by The Daily Jagran, the lead members of CID 2 are charging hefty per-episode fees for their roles. While official confirmations aren't available, sources suggest that Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman) earns ₹1L per episode. Dayanand Shetty (Senior Inspector Daya) charges ₹80K, while Aditya Srivastava (Senior Inspector Abhijeet) earns ₹70K per episode. Shraddha Musale and Janhvi Cheda reportedly charge ₹40K and ₹45K respectively.
Show evolution
Satam's exit and subsequent return
The newest season of CID has also seen some major changes. Earlier this year, fans were worried that Satam would quit the franchise after Parth Samthaan briefly essayed ACP Ayushman. However, it was soon cleared up that Samthaan only joined the show briefly for a specific storyline. The show's new episodes air on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday.