After 'Laughter Chefs,' will Bharti Singh star in 'Pati Patni...'?
What's the story
Comedian Bharti Singh has denied rumors of her participation in the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.
The speculation was fueled by the recent announcement of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as participants on the Colors TV show.
However, Singh told India Forums, "We haven't been approached for the show. After Laughter Chef, I'm planning to take a short break."
It is likely to replace Laughter Chefs 2 after its finale.
Show details
Hina Khan-Rocky, Sudesh Lehri, Jasmin among rumored participants
Despite Singh's absence, Pati Patni Aur Panga is expected to showcase several other popular celebrity couples.
The show will reportedly feature television actor Hina Khan with her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and veteran comedian Sudesh Lehri with his wife.
Other rumored participants include Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.
Earlier, reports suggested that actor Sonali Bendre would be hosting the show.
Show concept
About the show
Pati Patni Aur Panga is being marketed as a fun reality show that will delve into the relationships, challenges, and playful dynamics of celebrity couples.
The makers have hinted at everything from teamwork and love language moments to inside jokes and playful spats.
Although the complete format of the show remains undisclosed, its concept and rumored lineup have already generated considerable interest among fans.
The show is set to premiere soon on Colors TV.