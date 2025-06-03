What's the story

Comedian Bharti Singh has denied rumors of her participation in the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The speculation was fueled by the recent announcement of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as participants on the Colors TV show.

However, Singh told India Forums, "We haven't been approached for the show. After Laughter Chef, I'm planning to take a short break."

It is likely to replace Laughter Chefs 2 after its finale.