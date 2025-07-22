Devgn rooting for 'Saiyaara' after pushing 'Son of Sardaar 2'

The release of the action-comedy Son of Sardaar 2 , starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur , has been pushed by a week. Originally scheduled to release this Friday, it will now hit theaters on August 1. While no official reason has been given for the delay, it comes after Saiyaara's continued strong performance at the box office. As per an insider, Devgn is hoping for the best for Mohit Suri 's movie.

Actor's response 'The times are tough for non-starcast films...' A source told Pinkvilla, "Ajay Devgn knows that the times are tough for non-starcast films and if a film like Saiyaara is establishing the careers of two new stars, he is more than happy to take a backseat and give them the required screen space in their second week too." "He has passed on the good wishes to both the actors, as also Aditya Chopra, and is rooting for the success of Saiyaara."

Comedy debut 'Son of Sardaar 2' to avoid clash with 'War 2'? The insider added that, as a senior actor in the industry, Devgn wants to stand for the larger good of everyone. "Son of Sardaar 2 is a family entertainer and will now release on August 1, to reap the benefit of a two week run until the arrival of War 2 on the Independence Day weekend." The second trailer for Son of Sardaar 2 has added the new release date. Now, it'll clash with Dhadak 2.