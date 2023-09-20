Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' shows negligible growth

Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' shows negligible growth

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023

'Dream Girl 2' box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the box office with a bang! His recent release Dream Girl 2 has emerged to be a smash hit and has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark with ease. Ever since the release of Jawan, the comedy-drama has been sidelined at the box office but it is trying its best to hold the fort.

Aiming for Rs. 125 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 33 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 103.98 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and worked like magic in tier-II and tier-III cities in India. The cast includes Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Ananya Panday, and Annu Kapoor, among others.

