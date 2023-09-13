Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff in 'Rambo' Hindi remake

Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff in 'Rambo' Hindi remake

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 12:47 pm 2 min read

The long-awaited Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Rambo, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Siddharth Anand, is finally happening. The action-packed film will star Tiger Shroff as the lead and now reports are rife that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for the project, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Kapoor's character details remain under wraps, but she will play a crucial role.

'Rambo' is finally getting its Hindi remake

The Rambo remake has been in development for six years and was officially announced in 2017. Producer Anand and director Dhawan aim to present Shroff as the real action star. As per Pinkvilla, the movie is tentatively scheduled to go on floors in January 2024 and will be majorly filmed across Europe on a never-seen-before scale. The makers are aiming for a 2025 release.

Upcoming movies of the actors

Kapoor is one of the busiest actors of the current generation. She is currently gearing up for the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Devara with Jr. NTR in her kitty. Recently, she wrapped up the shoot for Ulajh. Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of Ganapath: Part 1. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and an untitled film with Jagan Shakti.

