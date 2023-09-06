Shilpa Shetty Kundra is 'Bedhadak, Besharam, Beparwah' in 'Sukhee' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 06:00 pm 1 min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is coming up with the slice-of-life comedy film Sukhee. The recently released trailer has already gained significant attention, showcasing a fun-filled ride with hilarious dialogues and scenes while addressing themes of patriarchy and women's empowerment. With its blend of humor and thought-provoking themes, the film promises to entertain and inspire audiences. Sukhee is slated for a theatrical release on September 22.

In Sukhee, Shetty Kundra portrays the titular character, a housewife who makes up her mind to break free from her mundane life and embark on a trip with her friends. The film explores societal expectations for women to prioritize their families over their dreams and aspirations. The tagline, "Get ready to be Bedhadak. Besharam. Beparwah," encapsulates the film's spirit.

Directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit, Sukhee features a talented ensemble cast. Alongside Shetty Kundra, the film stars Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal.

