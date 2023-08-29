Sunny Singh-Kriti Kharbanda to headline 'Risky Romeo'; motion poster unveiled

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 10:46 am 1 min read

'Risky Romeo' motion poster is here

Abir Sengupta's upcoming directorial Risky Romeo will be a neo-noir comedy and it will be headlined by Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is produced by Sengupta and Anushree Mehta's Jaadugar Films, in partnership with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures. Risky Romeo promises an edgy and stylish exploration of human behavior.

Singh and Kharbanda's reaction to the new collaboration

Singh, portraying the titular character, expressed enthusiasm for the challenging role, noting it requires a complete transformation. Kharbanda shared her excitement about collaborating with the talented team and tackling the challenges set by Sengupta. Both actors said they were eagerly anticipating bringing the unique script to life.

Promises a quirky screenplay

The screenplay features dark humor, quirky characters, and an out-of-the-box treatment, offering a distinct and unconventional perspective on human behavior. Sengupta emphasized that he connected with the project instantly and after checking various other topics, this movie prompted him to pursue its production. Filming will begin this winter.

