Written by Tanvi Gupta August 20, 2023 | 02:28 pm 2 min read

Making waves as the newest celebrity couple, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha took everyone by surprise with their engagement announcement in May. Admirers have since been waiting eagerly to know about their wedding plans, the details of which are yet to be unveiled. Now, reports suggest the couple has locked the date of their wedding, which is set to take place in Rajasthan.

About probable wedding date and venue

As per an E Times report, Chopra and Chadha are set to exchange vows on September 25 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The report quoted a source as saying, "It will be a grand wedding. [Chopra] is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates."

Grand reception to take place in Gurugram: Report

E Times further reported the couple will hold a grand reception in Gurugram following the wedding. It is worth mentioning that in June, a source told Mid-Day that the duo was also considering the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as their wedding venue. Notably, this is the same location where Chopra's cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

Many celebrities chose Rajasthan as wedding venues

As speculations surrounding Chopra's wedding venue choice of the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace are running wild, it is worth highlighting that she wouldn't be the first celebrity to opt for the culturally vibrant and enchanting Rajasthan for her nuptials. Before her, we witnessed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchange vows at the majestic Suryagarh Palace, a fortress hotel located in Jaisalmer, in February 2023.

When Chopra opened up about connection with fiancé

Shortly after their beautiful engagement ceremony in May, Chopra opened up about her connection with Chadha—expressing that it took just "one breakfast date" to know he is the perfect partner. The Ishaqzaade actor was particularly drawn to the AAP politician's sense of humor and demeanor. Sharing a string of images from their engagement ceremony on Instagram, Chopra called the event a "dream come true."

It's only fitting to revisit couple's beautiful engagement ceremony pictures

