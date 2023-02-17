Entertainment

Swara Bhasker shares wedding pictures; prepping for 'shehnaii-wala shaadi'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 17, 2023, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Swara Bhasker got hitched to political activist Fahad Ahmad, shared news on Thursday

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker surprised fans when she took to Twitter on Thursday to announce her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple, who registered their wedding in court on January 6, under the Special Marriage Act, managed to keep the news under wraps for over a month. The actor has now unveiled the details about the marriage, her outfit, and more!

Bhasker wore her mother's 'sari' for her low-key wedding

On Friday morning, Bhasker shared a group of pictures featuring her husband, and parents in one frame. Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed that she choose to wear her mother's sari and jewelry for her simple wedding. In a solo picture, Bhasker looked pretty and radiant in a red sari with minimalistic makeup and light jewelry pieces, only including a neckpiece and mang tika.

Check out the pictures here

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Bhasker flaunted her 'mehendi' with her husband's name on it

The Raanjhanaa actor announced the news of marriage in the most adorable way! She shared a video with a montage of all the moments depicting the journey of the couple. In one of the pictures, shared by the actor, Fahad is seen dancing to the beat of the dhol, while in another, Bhasker is flaunting her mehendi that has her husband's name in it.

The newlywed couple will have a grand wedding in March

For those unaware, Bhasker's husband Ahmad is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, according to his Twitter bio. Bhasker who is known for expressing her opinions freely met her better half during a rally and even called him a bhai (brother) in one of her old tweets. Reportedly, the couple has decided to celebrate a grand wedding in March.

Know more about the Special Marriage Act

While on one hand, we are witnessing grand Bollywood weddings, on the other hand, Bhasker opted for a hush-hush wedding and registered the marriage under Special Marriage Act. To note, under the Special Marriage Act, the judiciary ensures that the rights of both the husband and wife are protected, and allows individuals from two different religious backgrounds to register their bond of marriage.