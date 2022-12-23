Lifestyle

5 must-have wedding jewelry for brides-to-be

Written by Sneha Das Dec 23, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

These jewelry are a must-have in every girl's wedding trousseau

A wedding is a monumental occasion for a bride and her outfit and jewelry add up to the radiance on her big day.Every jewel piece worn by the bride has its own essence and helps amplify her overall look. From necklaces and earrings to maang tikas and bangles, each piece represents class and elegance. Here are five must-have wedding jewelry for brides-to-be.

A gold or diamond necklace

One of the most important pieces of ornament in a wedding trousseau, a necklace completes the entire look of the bride. You can go for a lightweight gold coin necklace that gives a traditional look. If you are wearing a pastel-colored lehenga, choose a diamond necklace. You can also try a long rani haar layered with a choker-style necklace for a royal look.

A beautiful pair of earrings

Your bridal look is incomplete without a gorgeous pair of earrings that will bring direct attention to your face. Big chaandbaalis or jhumkas are a great choice if you are going for a traditional wedding look. If you want something light, go for chandelier earrings, sparkling diamond solitaires, or a gemstone studded earring. They are also perfect for other occasions.

A diamond-shaped Maang tika

A maang tika is a forehead accessory placed on the middle hair parting of the bride. An important accessory in Hindu weddings, it adds an age-old charm to the bride's overall look. You can go for a diamond-shaped maang tika adorned with pearls or elegant trinkets to add more structure to your face. You can also amp up your look with a matha patti.

Rich ethnic bangles

Bangles define the traditions and essence of an Indian wedding and bring marital charm to the bride. You can opt for rich ethnic bangles in gold or silver with beautiful polki or meenakari work on them. If you want to try something different, try gorgeous statement pieces like dangling kaleere bangles. You can also add broad diamond studded bangles or bracelets to your trousseau.

A gorgeous nath

Also known as a nose ring, a nath has been worn by brides since ancient times for weddings to signify womanhood and elegance. Don't worry, if your nose is not pierced, you can go for clip-on naths. You will be spoilt for options here, s an easy way out is to choose a gold nath with embellished kundan work and a pearl chain.