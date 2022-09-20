Lifestyle

5 fashion tips for women this Durga Puja

Turn heads this Durga Puja in style with these few fashion tips.

The most awaited Bengali festival is almost here and we cannot keep calm! Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the five auspicious days are full of fun, laughter, unlimited adda, and pandal hopping. All five days require a different look with unique fashion statements and styles. Ladies, here are some fashion tips to rock the five days with oomph.

Cool and fuss-free Co-ord sets

One of the most hassle-free and cool outfits to go for this Durga Puja, co-ord sets do not require you to spend hours having a mental breakdown to put together an outfit. These festival-appropriate ready-made outfits are stylish, comfortable, and elegant. Choose a crop top with a straight pant co-ord set or a ruffle skirt with a mermaid-style crop top co-ord set.

Stylish and comfortable Cargo pants

One of the modern wardrobe staples, cargo pants are a must-have for this Durga Puja. They are comfortable and give a cool, relaxed, and stylish look, making them perfect for pandal hopping with friends. Buy dark-colored cargo pants with multiple pockets and tapered ankles and pair them up with a classic white button-down t-shirt or a statement blouse, chic jewelry, and dark-colored boots.

Monochromatic look A simple and elegant monotone lehenga

One of the trendiest pieces to show off in your Durga Puja wardrobe, a monotone lehenga is a great ethnic outfit that you can stow away for your Ashtami or Nabami look. These single-colored lehengas are uber-simple, breezy, and sober yet stylish. You can opt for pastel shades like powder blue, and mint green and jazz up your look with chunky oxidized jewelry.

Royal and rich A Banarasi silk dupatta

If you do not want to go overboard wearing a lehenga set or do not like wearing sarees, then you can add a rich ethnic and royal touch to your kurta with a vibrant-colored Banarasi silk dupatta. They are light and can instantly make a basic cotton kurta look dressier. These dupattas are woven with a silver and gold brocade or zari and silk.

Saree is a must A nice elegant saree is a must

Your Durga Puja wardrobe is incomplete without a saree. Reveal your traditional yet stylish side flaunting a graceful saree as you head out for your Ashtami anjali in the morning. While white sarees with a red border is common, you can opt for a vibrant-hued tussar silk saree, traditional dhakai jamdani, or a cotton handloom saree that is light, elegant, and easy to manage.