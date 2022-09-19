Lifestyle

5 things to bring back home from your Hyderabad trip

Hyderabad is a delight for shopping lovers.

Known for its fascinating architecture, historic forts, and monuments, cosmopolitan culture, moderate climate, and world-class healthcare facilities, Hyderabad is a popular tourist destination in the country. The city offers a unique amalgamation of age-old traditions and modern facilities. Hyderabad is also called the "City of Pearls" due to its booming pearl processing and trading industry. Here are five unique items to buy from Hyderabad.

Simple yet elegant Pearls

Serving as a center of pearl trade for many centuries now, Hyderabad is popularly known for its good quality pearls. These simple yet shimmering jewels are usually white in color. However, you will also get rice, basra, black and pink pearls here. You can head to the lanes near Charminar or Char Kaman to buy polished, pierced, and raw pearls strung together.

Intricate craft Bidriware items

A fascinating artwork that is believed to have originated in Persia, bidriware is a time-consuming craft that includes an intricate eight-stage process. You can buy different bidriware from Hyderabad including vases, ashtrays, candle stands, jewelry boxes, bowls, and plates. These items usually have designs of leaves and flowers or geometrical figures in stunning silver that are set against a dark backdrop.

Traditional dress Khada dupattas

If you love to experiment with fashion, then don't forget to buy a traditional khada dupatta that is widely worn by Hyderabadi Muslim women. These dresses are adorned with beautiful stonework and comprise a kurta, churidar, and an elegant six-yard veil. These dresses were first worn by the begums of the Nizams. You can drape the dupattas in multiple ways.

Traditional sarees Pochampally sarees

If you are a saree lover, then the Pochampally Ikkat saree must be added to your saree collection. This traditional weave is available in silk and cotton and in various colors and geometric designs with motifs of parrots, dancing girls, flowers, and elephants. These sarees originated from Bhoodan Pochampally, the "Silk City of India." Air India's cabin crew wears specially designed Pochampally silk sarees.

Traditional embroidery Banjara embroidered items

Banjara embroidery is made by the nomads of the Banjara tribe from Andhra Pradesh. You can get these unique embroideries in the form of letter holders, bags, cushions, wall hangings, purses, pouches, quilts, and pillow covers. Featuring vibrant colors, the designs and patterns are represented in triangle, square, and diamond forms with colorful beads, shells, mirrors, and thread that add to their beauty.