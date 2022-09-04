Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Spain where you must stay at

Written by Sneha Das Sep 04, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

These hotels will make your Spain trip more memorable.

Popularly known around the world for its art and culture, interesting museums, awe-inspiring architecture, fantastic food, and innumerable shopping options, Spain is a must-visit at least once in your lifetime. The country is also a hub for adventure sports where you can try scuba diving, hiking, surfing, etc. If you are soon planning a trip to Spain, check out these five unique hotels.

19th-century mansion The Salvia

Located in Soller, on the northwest coast of Mallorca, this boutique hotel is basically a restored 19th-century mansion. Surrounded by lush gardens, the hotel has a seasonal pool and beautiful rooms with mountain views. The rooms have traditional tiled floors and antique furniture. The property also features a library, lounge, and bar. You can also enjoy massages and treatments here by highly qualified therapists.

Toy-themed hotel Hotel del Juguete

Located in Spain's Alicante, this is a unique toy-themed hotel that exclusively revolves around cartoons, toys, and kids. The property features 21 rooms with themes of toys and cartoon characters, including Barriguitas, Nenuco, Playmobil, Lego, etc. The rooms are furnished with a selection of toys in line with each theme. The hotel also organizes special celebrations, fun games, and birthday parties often.

12th-century Catalan farmhouse Les Cols Pavellons

Situated on the estate of a 12th-century Catalan farmhouse, this rural resort hotel is one of the most unique accommodations in Spain. The hotel is located six kilometers from Garrotxa Volcanic Zone Natural Park and two kilometers from Museu de la Garrotxa. The hotel's floors and walls are made of glass. The rooms are set in glass cubes with semi-transparent walls, making them unique.

Architectural ingenuity Aire de Bardenas Hotel

Located close to the Royal Bardenas Natural Park in Navarra, Spain, this beautiful hotel offers you the opportunity to sleep beneath the stars in the middle of a desert. Known for its architectural ingenuity, the rooms of the property are designed in a cube-like formation. You will also find accommodation here in transparent inflatable bubbles, which include a hall, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

Cave style hotel Hotel Cueva

Located in the middle of the Monegros Desert, within the Tardienta Monegros Aerodrome and the tourism complex of the same name in Spain, this cave hotel is carved out of a mountain. It features eight rooms connected by a common courtyard offering Oriental luxury. In addition to this, the property has a swimming pool and a private airport, too!