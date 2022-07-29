Lifestyle

Traveling to Singapore? Check out these budget accommodation options

Traveling to Singapore? Check out these budget accommodation options

Written by Sneha Das Jul 29, 2022, 07:28 pm 2 min read

Singapore is one of the safest cities to travel around the world.

One of the safest travel destinations in the world, Singapore is an island nation surrounded by sea, adorned with century-old temples, lush greenery, and bustling hawker centers. The multi-cultural atmosphere of Singapore will make your visit worth every penny. It is also called the "Lion City" and the "City of Gardens." Check out these budget accommodation options in Singapore within Rs. 4,000 per night.

Convenient location Campbell Inn

One of the most affordable accommodation options in Singapore, Campbell Inn is located in the Little India area and offers easy access to the city's popular sightseeing spots. It is one-minute walking distance from cultural exhibits at the Indian Heritage Center and three minutes from the Rochor MRT station. The property features 11 rooms with bunk beds and free Wi-Fi.

Relaxed hostel Betel Box Asia Pte. Ltd.

Located on Singapore's Joo Chiat Road, this relaxed hostel is a 14-minute walk from MRT Station and eight kilometers from the vibrant Chinatown. The hostel features cozy communal areas including a kitchen, a lounge, and a library. The rooms have metal bunk beds, lockers, and free Wi-Fi. You will also get free access to a nearby gym along with a complimentary continental breakfast.

Sports-themed hostel BEAT. Sports Hostel

Located at the fringe of Little India and along the Jalan Besar Road, a foodie's paradise, the BEAT. Sports Hostel is a sports-themed property that is just a five-minute walk from City Square Mall. The hostel features an Olympic-size swimming pool in the backyard, a basketball machine, and an in-house gym. It also has a huge lounge where you can relax and rejuvenate.

Unique rooms 7 Wonders Capsule Hostel

Established in 2016, this two-star hostel is set on a bustling road lined with eateries. This property is just a five-minute walk from City Square Mall, a six-minute walk from the closest MRT station, and five kilometers from Gardens by the Bay. The property features Japanese-inspired capsule sleep boxes and unique bunk beds. It also has a casual cafe and offers guests laundry services.

Art deco heritage building Beary Best! Hostel, Chinatown

Set in an animated art deco heritage building, this hostel is the perfect pick for backpackers as it offers great facilities at an affordable price. The hostel is spread over three large floors with a huge lounge area for interactions with other travelers. It has airy dorms and hallways with an outdoor patio and a pantry area. It also offers bike storage facilities.