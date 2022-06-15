Lifestyle

5 must-visit places in Germany

Jun 15, 2022

If you're planning to visit Germany this summer, you must be ready with a plan and a guidebook of what to find where, which places to visit, what to do, and how to go by. To make it a tad bit easier for you, we have prepared a list of the top five places in Germany that you must visit.

#1 Berlin

The capital of Germany, Berlin, is also the capital of museums in the country! Museum Island is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that houses five of the most important museums. One of the most vibrant cities in Europe, Berlin offers fabulous dining experiences, shopping, and entertainment options to tourists. Also visit Checkpoint Charlie, the Berlin Wall, Brandenburg Gate, and the Jewish Museum.

#2 Black Forest

Baden Baden is popular as Germany's thermal spa town, and for being close to the hiking and biking trails of the Black Forest. During winter it is also a well-known ski destination. The fairytale-like region of Black Forest is also home to several picturesque villages It will leave you with a wonderful experience of waterfalls, lakes, fresh air, and the yummy black forest cake!

#3 Cologne

Cologne was originally settled by the Romans and was an important religious center for a long time. The city has 12 classic churches, including the Cologne Cathedral. Do try Cologne-made chocolate, available around the Old Town. Explore the Roman remains, Baroque palaces, museums, and art galleries. Cologne is also famous for its location on the Rhine River. The riverfront is wonderful for a stroll.

#4 Munich

Located on the outer edge of the picturesque Bavarian Alps, Munich sees enough tourist footprint around the year. The city is home to several ancient churches like Peterskirche, built during the 1300s, the Frauenkirche, and the Renaissance-era Michaelskirche. Explore on foot, and visit Englischer Garten, the largest urban public park in the world. Munich also hosts the world's biggest beer festival, Oktoberfest, every autumn.

#5 Rothenburg

Almost every backdrop in Rothenburg is Insta-worthy. This old town, actually known as Rothenburg ob der Tauber, is located in the heart of the German state of Bavaria and is only an easy drive from some major cities like Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, and Munich. Visit the 13th-century Town Hall, the Imperial City Museum, and the Castle Gardens established in the 17th century.