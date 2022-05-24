Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Munnar

May 24, 2022

Munnar is a nature lover's delight.

Situated at an altitude of 1828.8 meters in the Idukki district of Kerala, Munnar served as one of the summer resorts of the British back in colonial times. Munnar is home to lush green forests, beautiful waterfalls, some endangered plants and animals like Neelakurinji and Nilgiri Tahr, and numerous spice and tea estates. The hill station also offers many adventure activities for those interested.

Accessibility How to reach Munnar

The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport, 110km away. Munnar is just a cab ride away from Cochin. The nearest railway station is in Aluva, 110km away. Two more railheads, 130km and 135km away at Ernakulam and Madurai respectively, are operational and have bus services. There are daily buses, both state-run and private, from various parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to Munnar.

Weather Best time to visit

Early summers have pleasant weather with temperatures ranging between 19 and 35 degrees Celsius. Munnar gets heavy rainfall during monsoon and is not the best time to travel for sightseeing and activities. But monsoon is splendid if you're up for a leisurely and quiet stay. Winter, however, is the best time to travel to Munnar. The minimum temperature can drop to 10 degree Celsius.

Lodging Where to stay

Munnar is teeming with hotels, guest houses, homestays, and hostels. Munnar has plenty of lodging options for all kinds of tourists and travelers. There are budget hotels and homestays as well as luxury hotels, resorts, and homestays. All you need to do is select your place of stay considering the view and facilities offered at the property. Choose according to your sightseeing plans.

Sightseeing Places to visit

Kundala Lake is an artificial lake, adding to the beauty of Munnar. Visit Eravikulam National Park to spot some of the rarest and endangered wildlife, and see the striking Lakkam Waterfalls. Visit Tata Tea Museum to learn about tea production. Trekkers will be overjoyed to visit the breathtaking Attukad Waterfalls. If you love flowers, you surely will love Blossom International Park.

Activities Things to do

Trekking, rock climbing, and camping are the most popular activities here. Munnar has options of trout fishing and paragliding too, for adventure seekers. When surrounded by tea estates, do visit the tea plantations to learn how India's favorite beverage is made. Safari rides in Eravikulam National Park are a must to spot the Nilgiri tahr. Also, ride a shikara in the Kundala lake.