India's COVID-19 deaths rise by 733 as Kerala clears backlog

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 05:14 pm

India also reported over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths as Kerala reconciled past data on fatalities. Kerala added 330 deaths which were not confirmed until June 18 last year, while 199 were added as COVID-19 fatalities in compliance with new guidelines. Ninety-three fresh fatalities were reported in the state. India also reported over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, including 0.47% active cases.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Kerala continues to lead the nationwide outbreak. The state's test positivity rate remains above 10%, while the seven-day rolling average of the daily nationwide rate is 1.2%. The trend signifies that the outbreak is far from over, in tune with calls by the administration for continued precaution. An outbreak at a Karnataka school also presents a case against the resumption of offline classes.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.42 crore; over 4.56 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,42,31,809 COVID-19 cases till Thursday morning. The death toll has reached 4,56,386. So far, 3,36,14,434 patients have recovered, while 1,60,989 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 16,156 new infections, 17,095 more discharges, and 733 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,04,04,99,873 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

58% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,536 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 9,445 new cases and 6,723 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 282 new cases and 349 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,075 new cases and 1,315 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 567 new cases and 437 recoveries.

Vaccinations

24% fully vaccinated

India has managed to administer over 104 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 31.7 crore second doses. Nearly 24% of all Indians have been fully vaccinated, while 54% have received at least one dose. Currently, only those aged over 18 years can get vaccinated in India. Although Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine has been approved for the 12-18 demographic, it has not been rolled out yet.

Local news

33 students at Karnataka school infected

Thirty-three students at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Madikeri, in Karnataka's Kodagu have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the 287 students do not have any symptoms, but the few who do have been asked to isolate themselves. The boarding school has now been declared a containment zone. They are students of Class IX-XII, for whom offline classes resumed from August 23.