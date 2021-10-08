High COVID-19 rate in ages 0-19 in India, finds study

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 06:30 pm

The study also found frequent incidences of post-vaccination COVID-19 infections with the Delta variant compared to another strain.

A study has found an increased rate of infection of COVID-19 among those aged 0-19 years and women in India. The cross-sectional study also found frequent incidences of post-vaccination infections with the Delta variant compared to the B.1 strain, the World Health Organization noted in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update. This comes amid the festive season, which has sparked worries of an imminent spike.

Study

Study analyzed 9,500 cases of B.1 and Delta variant

The study—which is yet to be peer-reviewed—assessed 9,500 COVID-19 cases in India caused by the B.1 variant and the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant. It found an increased number of infections among those aged 0-19 years and women. Other findings included a lower mean age for infection, symptomatic illness, and hospitalization; higher mortality; and frequent breakthrough infections with the Delta variant.

Context

Festive season could worsen COVID-19 situation

Experts worry that the ongoing festive season in India—which will likely witness increased gatherings, travels, and merriment—will lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases. For several weeks, daily infections in India have stagnated around 20,000 infections. With schools reopening, even as those aged under 18 have not been vaccinated yet, some experts fear the third wave of COVID-19 may be imminent.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.39 crore; nearly 4.5 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Friday morning, India reported a total of 3,39,15,569 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,50,127. So far, 3,32,00,258 patients have recovered, while active infections stood at a 205-day low of 2,40,221. India recorded 21,257 new infections, 24,963 more discharges, and 271 fresh fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.53%.

Vaccination

20% of India's total population fully vaccinated

According to the Friday morning update, 93,17,17,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across India. Nearly 20% of India's total population has been fully vaccinated, while around 50% has received at least one dose. Those aged under 18 years of age remain unvaccinated. Although Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine has been approved for ages 12 and up, it is yet to be rolled out.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

58% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra has reported 2,681 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,413 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 12,288 new cases and 15,808 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 442 new cases and 635 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,390 new cases and 1,487 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 643 new cases and 839 recoveries.