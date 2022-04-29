Lifestyle

5 most stunning valleys in India

Apr 29, 2022

These stunning valleys in India will leave you spellbound. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

India is home to magnificent mountains, long coastlines, serene rivers, and dense forests. There are also several stunning valleys in the lap of the Himalayas that are a sight to behold. Tourists visit these valleys in hordes to capture the beauty of the place and soak in nature. Here are five stunning valleys in India that must be on every traveler's bucket list.

#1 Parvati Valley

Situated in Himachal Pradesh at the confluence of Parvati and Beas River, Parvati Valley is a beautiful scenic valley that is mostly visited by hippies and backpackers. When here, you can enjoy trekking, rock climbing, camping, and fishing. Don't forget to visit the serpent-shaped Rudra Nag Waterfall, The Pin Valley National Park, and the pine forests of Khirganga. Also, explore the Israeli cafes here.

#2 Kangra Valley

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Kangra Valley is surrounded by lush green pine forests, gushing streams, stunning waterfalls, snow-clad mountains, and orchards. Dharamshala is the main city in the Kangra Valley. It is the perfect place to try mountain biking. When here, visit the popular Kangra Fort, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Masroor Rock Cut Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#3 Valley of Flowers

Located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers is home to different varieties of colorful exotic flowers that will leave you awestruck. The valley was discovered by an English mountaineer named Frank S. Smith. It has around 300 species of wildflowers including Dianthus, Calendula, and Himalayan blue poppy. The valley also houses rare animals like blue sheep, snow leopard, and Himalayan brown bear.

#4 Dibang Valley

Located in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibang Valley has been named after a river of the same name that starts from the mountains and flows throughout the valley. Apart from sparkling streams, lakes, waterfalls, and rivers, the valley serves as a habitat for rare wildlife species like red goral, flying squirrels, hornbill, etc. The best time to visit Dibang Valley is from November to March.

#5 Dzukou Valley

Nestled on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, Dzukou Valley is surrounded by beautiful bamboo trees and both the Dzukou and Japfu rivers lie in this valley. It is called the "Valley of Flowers of the North East" as colorful flowers naturally bloom during the summer season and cover the entire valley. The valley gets covered in snow during winters which looks absolutely stunning.