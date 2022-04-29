Lifestyle

International Dance Day 2022: The many benefits of dancing

Written by Sneha Das Apr 29, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Dancing is a great mind-body workout that improves your overall health. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

International Dance Day is observed every year on April 29 to promote the significance and relevance of dancing as an art and celebrate the different dance forms across the world. The day also marks the birth anniversary of modern ballet creator Jean-Georges Noverre. Dancing not only releases stress but also offers a host of health benefits. Here are a few benefits of dancing.

#1 Improves your strength and balance

Dancing is extremely effective in improving your strength and balance as it builds stability in your body. According to a study by the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, aging adults experienced an improvement in balance after practicing tango dance. The fast movements in dancing condition all your muscles, help you to stabilize, gain control of your body and improve your posture.

#2 Boosts your memory

Dancing is excellent for our brain health. It boosts your memory and prevents mental health diseases like impaired memory and dementia. Dancing is a form of aerobic exercise that can prevent volume loss in the hippocampus, a part of the brain that controls memory. Tap dancing can improve your focus through constant change of movements and recalling several complex patterns and moves.

#3 Fights depression and improves your mood

If you are feeling stressed and depressed, then turn on some fun music and groove away. Dancing is the ultimate stress buster. It keeps anxiety and depression away and boosts your self-esteem as you let yourself loose. As part of a study, people who participated in a high-energy group dance exhibited fewer symptoms of depression. They were also more energetic and charged.

#4 Improves your cardiovascular health

Dancing is extremely effective in maintaining a stronger and healthier heart as your heart beats faster to fast movements. It reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes by balancing your heart rate and improving stamina. According to an Italian study, people with heart failure experienced better breathing and heart health after practicing waltzing than those who cycled or walked on the treadmill.

#5 Helps to lose weight

If you are looking to cut down on some weight but hate gymming, then dancing is the way to go to lose weight. According to a study by the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, aerobic dance training is effective in burning calories and improving aerobic strength similar to jogging and cycling. Per hour of dancing can burn 300-800 calories in an average person.