All you need to know about dance workouts

Published on Dec 24, 2021, 01:06 pm

Dancing is a fun exercise that can instantly lift your mood

If you are bored with your usual gym routine, then give dance workouts a try. Sweating it out to some jazzy music is super fun. Plus, when you do it with a bunch of friends, it feels like a party. Do not underestimate their effectiveness as they exercise every muscle in your body. Besides, research suggests that dancing aids your brain to rewire itself.

Why does this story matter?

Dancing is an experience that enables you to get some exercise while enjoying yourselves. It helps you to shed some kilos and improves your mood as well. According to a study, women who practiced dance workouts thrice a week experienced more energy and improvement in mental and physical health after four months. Dancing also improves your cardiovascular health and boosts your cognitive performance.

Types of dance workouts

All dance styles have emotional, physical, and mental benefits. You can choose the style you enjoy dancing to. Ballet, hip-hop, belly dance, and Zumba are some of the dance styles you can try. Belly dance and hip hop are great forms of aerobic exercise. The most popular dance workout is Zumba that tones the body by targeting your various muscle groups.

Do you need any special equipment?

Most of the dance workouts do not need any special equipment. You can easily practice them at home without any hassle. Make sure your floor is clean, smooth, and comfortable before you start your dance workout. However, some dance classes might require a yoga mat or specific kinds of shoes, while most of them require just a good pair of sneakers.

How long should a session last?

The amount of time you spend dancing depends on how intensely and vigorously you perform. If you are practicing it at home, you don't need to strictly follow any steps and just move your body to enjoy the beats of your favorite music. A dance workout of 30 - 40 minutes five days a week is considered beneficial for your health.

How to choose the correct workout?

Keep these factors in mind before choosing a suitable dance routine: -The workout should be fun and suit your strength level, depending on whether you are a beginner or an experienced dancer. -Look for an experienced dance instructor while searching for a dance video. -Figure out your favorite dance style and the instructions. -Lastly, choose the video's length according to your preference.