Lifestyle Is marble flooring a good idea?

Is marble flooring a good idea?

Marble floors look elegant and beautiful but they have their disadvantages

Marble is the first choice of people looking for beautiful and elegant options for their floors. The advent of synthetic styles and the availability of several other stones have not been able to lessen the shine of marble. However, marble comes with its set of advantages and disadvantages. So before you go shopping, take a look at some of them.

Benefits Marble flooring offers distinct colors, patterns, and better polish

Not a single piece of marble looks exactly the same as the other and this feature makes the material expensive. While there is a similarity in colors in a set of slabs, there will be a difference in pattern. Marble is polished to get an extremely smooth and shiny appearance. The polishing also provides a layer of protection.

Other benefits Marble flooring is eco-friendly and translucent

Marble flooring has a translucent property and helps the light bounce back. This gives it a natural glow, making it a favorite with people who are into aesthetics. This illuminating feature can be noticed in all kinds of marbles, even the darker ones. Marble is also a natural material that can be recycled and does not harm the environment in any manner.

Cost High buying cost and relatively expensive maintenance

Marble flooring is expensive and requires regular maintenance. Each slab will cost you a lot more than other stones, with the installation an equally costly affair. It also requires maintenance, otherwise, the wear and tear will begin really quickly. Such floors are often covered with a sealant that prevents scratches and other damage. This process needs to be repeated every year or so.

Drawbacks The soft surface means easier damage

Marble is prone to quick damage. It can sustain scratches from furniture and anything hard that touches the surface. With the material being marginally alkaline, marble can react with acidic materials and create an evident stain. So if you have kids, you are looking at even more damage. Re-installation is another cumbersome process as scooping out the floor is a tough process.

Other disadvantages It can be unpleasant in colder climates

This kind of flooring is relatively colder and can be uncomfortable in freezing temperatures. It is also not suitable in the kitchen because of its hardness which can make any sensitive item that falls on the floor shatter immediately. Marble stones are soft which makes them prone to cracks. Some environmentalists also argue about the carbon emissions caused by the mining of marble.